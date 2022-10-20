Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.01 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $153.01 million and $10.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.65 or 0.00066003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00267030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00089128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.