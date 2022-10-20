Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 10th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

