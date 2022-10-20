Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. 159,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.15 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

