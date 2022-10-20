Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $751,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 29.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $353.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.91.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.