Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 2,943 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. 4,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,344. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

