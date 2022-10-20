Highlander Partners L.P. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 15.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Full Truck Alliance worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 703,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 399,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

