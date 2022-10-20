HI Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $135.49 million and $1.10 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,042.68 or 1.00004447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00050114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005188 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05004636 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,065,650.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

