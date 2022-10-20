Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,331,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

