Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,462,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

