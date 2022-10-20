Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.15. 2,173,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,063. Hess has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

