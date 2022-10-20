Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.86 and last traded at $100.95. 5,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 209,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Herc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

