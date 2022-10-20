Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Shares of HELE opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

