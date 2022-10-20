Hedera Tops One Day Volume of $36.95 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $36.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007507 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0597034 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $37,270,983.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

