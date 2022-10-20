Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $37.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00078967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

