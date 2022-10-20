Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $34.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025506 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007470 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0597034 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $37,270,983.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

