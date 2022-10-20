Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 221,112 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Health Assurance Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,887,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 355.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 628,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,252,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

