Head to Head Comparison: Qiagen (QGEN) versus The Competition

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qiagen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Qiagen Competitors -4,054.32% -190.14% -34.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 738 3643 10401 154 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 99.92%. Given Qiagen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion $512.60 million 19.25 Qiagen Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.43

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

