Head-To-Head Analysis: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Owlet and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 1 0 2.50

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 221.78%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million 1.52 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.06 Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Owlet and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owlet.

Risk & Volatility

Owlet has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -148.55% -56.69% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owlet beats Oxford Instruments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories. It also provides optical imaging products; and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instruments, including NMR spectrometers, QC/QA analyzers, and rock core analyzers. In addition, the company offers; scientific cameras, spectroscopy solutions, microscopy systems, and software; and manufactures x-ray tubes, power supplies, and integrated x-ray sources for analytical, medical imaging, food quality and packaging inspection, and industrial NDT markets. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

