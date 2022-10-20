Head to Head Analysis: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Mexco Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.14 $2.12 billion $24.19 10.36 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 5.35 $2.86 million $1.74 9.43

Profitability

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Mexco Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 28.29% 28.26% 17.79% Mexco Energy 48.35% 32.02% 29.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Natural Resources and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $284.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Mexco Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

