HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.6% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,280. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

