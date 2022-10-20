HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $209.19 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.16.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.