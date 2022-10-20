Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Harvest Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$979,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Harvest Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists six contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 23 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

