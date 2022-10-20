Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

HWC stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 6,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

