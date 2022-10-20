Haleon (NYSE:HLN) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Haleon and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 6 4 0 2.27 Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Natura &Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Haleon.

This table compares Haleon and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.44 billion 0.49 $194.19 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58%

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

