Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 3.9%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.09 and last traded at $154.18. Approximately 10,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

