GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICLTF stock opened at 1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.33. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of 0.99 and a 52-week high of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

