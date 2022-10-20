Graypoint LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

