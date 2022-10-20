GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 80,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,429,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,487,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 715,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,689,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 611,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

