Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $483,560.00

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $483,560.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

