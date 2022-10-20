GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 1,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

