Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 280.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

