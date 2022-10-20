Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Global X China Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Featured Stories

