Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

