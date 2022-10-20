Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of Glass House Brands stock opened at 3.62 on Thursday.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

