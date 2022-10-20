Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,519.52.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.37 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

