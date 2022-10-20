GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $501,765.00 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $370.59 million and $501,765.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.22 or 0.27324877 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010672 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

