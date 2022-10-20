GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $180,032.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.44 or 0.27476476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010731 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

