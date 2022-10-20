Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.07. 24,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

