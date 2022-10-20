Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,911 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. AAON comprises about 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of AAON worth $58,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 3.1 %

AAON stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,285. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.