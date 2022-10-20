Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Fair Isaac worth $102,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $935,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $55,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,493. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.99 and its 200-day moving average is $422.90. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

