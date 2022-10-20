Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 2.2 %

IT stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average of $274.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

