Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 15,678 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $54,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envestnet Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

ENV stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 9,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.