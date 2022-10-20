Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 45,275.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
NVEE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,734. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
