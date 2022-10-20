Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $38,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

