Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $34.41 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,227 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of SPS Commerce worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

