Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $42,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.64. 33,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

