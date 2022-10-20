General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

