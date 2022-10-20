Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.63.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,701. Generac has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 410.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 39.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

