Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.63.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

