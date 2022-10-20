Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.68 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.45 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 476,190 shares trading hands.

Gemfields Group Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of £176.79 million and a PE ratio of 311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Gemfields Group Company Profile

In related news, insider David John Lovett sold 6,784,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £1,221,156 ($1,475,538.91).

(Get Rating)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.